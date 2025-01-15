Paula Badosa won very decisively this Wednesday at the Australian Open against the local tennis player Talia Gibsonin an exhibition by the Spanish, who had no problem moving to the third round of the first Grand Slam of the season, which is played on a hard surface, after win in two sets (6-1, 6-0) in 48 minutes of the game.

Badosa, very firm in all aspects of the game, only allowed her rival to add one game in a match in which she was especially solid, committing only 10 unforced errors. Besides, His serve worked, with which he won 78% of the points.

The Spaniard intends to at least equal her best performance in a Grand Slam. For this needs two more wins and be in the quarterfinals which he achieved at Roland Garros in 2021 and in the United States months ago. Badosa did not let up despite the distance that separates her from Gibson, who was playing in the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time and who was facing a top 20 player for the first time in her career.

The tennis player from a Catalan family will have greater difficulty with her third round rival, where will face the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuknumber 18 in the world, who won her last match against the German Jule Niemeier in two sets (6-3, 6-0) in one hour and six minutes of the match.