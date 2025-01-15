More serious than ever, Carlo Ancelotti appeared this Wednesday morning at a press conference in Valdebebas, prior to tomorrow’s Cup match against Celta, where he once again analyzed the state of the team after the defeat in the Spanish Super Cup. “We played a bad game and paid a high bill, but it was a game. We are going to fight and fight until the end, as always. “Everyone can have their opinion, but I still have complete confidence in all my players, especially those who at this moment are not bringing out their best version,” he commented.

For the Italian coach, “defeat is a step back, but we have to move forward. There is one season left in which we are well positioned in all competitions. It was a bad game and we made a lot of mistakes. We have evaluated it and found the solution. We have to move forward,” he insisted.

The template

Maximum confidence

Asked if he saw a lack of commitment in his team, he commented: “This squad has youth, energy, quality, commitment… They are not always able to show it, but they are a team of absolute value and I fully trust them. “He has won the Intercontinental, the European Cup…, he is competing.”

And he added: “The lack of commitment is collective, not individual. The evaluation of the game has been a bad game defensively in all lines. And nothing more to add.”

The anger

“This is a press conference, not a debate”

Ancelotti was upset when he was told if the team’s problem was a lack of football: “I have to clarify one thing. This is a press conference and not a debate. I do the debate with the coaching staff and with my players. Opening a debate here does not seem like the most appropriate place to me. And it doesn’t bother me at all when they say that the team is not worked because it is well worked. “It doesn’t bother me because it’s not the truth.”

When asked if the team needs any reinforcement now, Ancelotti was blunt: “I won’t answer you.” Then, and regarding tomorrow’s game, he commented that there could be rotations, but not many: ”Everyone has recovered well. Something may change, but in general I think the idea is to put the best team possible.” He also announced that Lunin will play initially.

The press conference ended with words of optimism: “The good thing about football is that after a bad game, a defeat like that, there is an opportunity to do well, which is tomorrow, and you can focus a lot on what you have to do.” and not in the bad things you have done.”

Ancelotti also spoke well of Mbappé’s moment: “He needed time to adapt to the team and return to his best physical version. Now he is in a very good moment and the team has to take advantage of this.”

The reflection

“I am neither the smartest nor the dumbest”

Ancelotti ended with a reflection: ”The bad game the other day left us very hurt, but we are not sunk. I don’t follow the wave of criticism, that one day you are the best in the world and another the dumbest. I have the necessary balance that experience has given me to know who I am and not get carried away by the wave, because if not one day you are the best another day you are not the dumbest. I don’t think I’m the best, but I don’t think I’m the dumbest either.”