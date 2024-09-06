Larian Studios has just released Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 7 . Many expected it to be the last, but the studio said that there is still more to come although he didn’t specify what. So there are no details regarding the game’s next updates, which could be of different sizes.

What’s cooking?

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 7 introduced official mod support, as well as new endings for villainous games, improvements to Honor mode, and new Legendary Actions. Split-screen gameplay has also been improved.

Larian is not working on Baldur’s Gate 4, a project that Hasbro will hand over to another development team. The Divinity studio is currently working on another project (two, actually), but hasn’t said much about it, considering that they should still be in their infancy.

Confirming the arrival of further updates for Baldur’s Gate 3 was Editor-in-Chief Michael Douse on Xwho wrote: “Good news guys, this isn’t the final update,” quoting a PC Gamer article that called it that. He then added: “We can’t talk about what’s in the works for the game because that would put pressure on the developers, but there are things we said we were going to do that are still in the works, they just need to be cooked by the chef.”

For the rest we remind you that Baldur’s Gate 3 is available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S.