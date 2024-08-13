The local team reached this stage after finishing third in its group in the 2024 Libertadores and winning the playoff against Cuiabá, while the Colombian team comes from having a great first phase, in which it finished as leader in its zone. The winner of this series will go against the winner of Lanús or Liga de Quito.

[#Sudamericana]

Palestinian vs Independent Medellin

A: Augusto Aragon 🇪🇨

A1: Christian Lescano 🇪🇨

A2: Dennys Guerrero 🇪🇨

4th: Guillermo Guerrero 🇪🇨

VAR: Carlos Orbe 🇪🇨

AVAR: Bryan Loyaza 🇪🇨 — ArbitroInternacional (@ArbitroInteBlog) August 7, 2024

[🔴🔵] Medical report from the professional team:https://t.co/SSxBKsvqMz — DIM (@DIM_Oficial) August 12, 2024

Likewise, Medellín will not be able to count on another of its reinforcements for the round of 16 of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana, being defender Jherson Mosquera due to suspension.