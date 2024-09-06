MAGES. has released the opening movie for Rent-A-Girlfriend: The Horizon and the Girl in the Swimsuit. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to listen to a preview of the song “Cider no Mukou” sung by the five protagonists of the game.
I remind you that the title will be available in Japan from November 28th on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo SwitchEnjoy!
Rent-A-Girlfriend: The Horizon and the Girl in the Swimsuit – Opening
Source: MAGES. away Gematsu
