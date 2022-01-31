Nothing to premiere Passion of hawks, season 2Telemundo continues to fuel our longing and excitement to see the Reyes brothers and Elizondo sisters again, as well as the new generation of hawks.

Franco and Sarita present with their children in Pasión de gavilanes 2. Photo: Instagram/@natashaklauss27

After confirming the return of Michael Brown like Franco Reyes to the telenovela, the joy of the fans has increased. However, a new advance with Sarita Elizondo (Natasha Klaus) puts us in doubt and concern about what has really happened to the youngest of the brothers.

YOU CAN SEE: Passion of hawks 2: meet the twins of Juan and Norma

“I am no longer the same woman with a strong and defiant character that you once knew because the blows of life make you change. Y losing Franco has broken my soul forever ”, confesses Sara Elizondo on the official Instagram of Pasión de gavilanes.

Michel Brown and Natasha Klauss revealed what will happen to their marriage Pasión de gavilanes 2. Photo: composition/Telemundo

In addition, he made it clear that now being the head of the family, he must protect his children at all costs, no matter what he has to do: “ I carry the procession inside and for my children I keep the strength I need to ensure your well-being. For them I become a beast ready to destroy any enemy ”.

YOU CAN SEE: Passion of hawks2: what happened to Jimena Elizondo and Óscar Reyes?