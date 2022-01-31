This Monday (31), the city of São Paulo opened a selection process with more than 200 job openings for trans and transvestite men and women. The selection process is part of municipal management actions to celebrate the National Day of Trans Visibility, which took place on the 29th of this month.

To participate in the selection, just go to the Work and Entrepreneurship Support Center (Cate), located at Avenida Rio Branco, 252, from 8 am to 5 pm, with a work card, RG and CPF. Of the total vacancies available, 72 are for telemarketers, with salaries between R$600 (for internship) and R$1,578. There are opportunities that do not require previous experience, but it will be necessary to prove the completion of the medium level.

There are also 10 positions open for tax assistants with a salary of R$2,228. Higher education will be required by the employer and performance will be in the Brás neighborhood. In the area of ​​cleanliness, there are 22 opportunities with a minimum experience of six months. The cleaning assistant and supervision vacancies are for the east, west and south regions.

“Contra SP – Transcidadania is an opportunity to expand the insertion of the trans and transvestite public in the job market. Diversity is already a reality in many companies, and we have a talent bank that can meet this demand”, said the municipal secretary of Economic Development, Labor and Tourism, Aline Cardoso.

Another action by the city hall is the Transcidadania Program, which aims to offer recovery opportunities for transvestites and transsexuals in situations of social vulnerability. With around 500 beneficiaries, participants can be part of the project for up to two years and receive a grant of R$ 1,272.60 per month.

