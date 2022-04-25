“Passion of hawks 2″ had to interrupt its daily broadcasts in chapter 47. However, the successful soap opera has already resumed its usual schedule and the drama for the Elizondo sisters and the Reyes brothers has become recharged, especially now that the presence of Romina Clemente has become a constant mortal danger to Jimena.

For its part, Sarah does not have easy things, because the constant memories with Frank they mortify her more than before. However, we do not know when the youngest of the Kings will return to meet his beloved wife. In that sense, here we leave you all the details of episode 48 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″.

Fans of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” are excited about the long-awaited meeting between Sarita Elizondo and Franco Reyes. Photo: Composite LR/Broadcast

Summary: what happened in chapter 47 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2”

Jimena and Norma go to the hospital to see how Bertha is and to ask her who pushed her. Just as she is about to tell him what happened to her, the lady is interrupted by the doctor, who asks the sisters to leave the room so that the patient can rest.

Later, we see that Gabriela arrived at her youngest daughter’s house together with Demetrio, who suggests that they go for a tour of the exterior of the place. It is at this moment when another tragedy occurs, because Romina left her cabin ready to finish off her enemy; however, the shot wounded the matriarch of the family.

Ms. Acevedo’s life is in danger, although she is soon stabilized thanks to medical intervention and the help of her friend, who donated blood. But not everything ends there, since Clemente’s godmother discovers that her grandson has been attacked by Óscar.

Now it remains to be discovered how far Romina and her godmother will go in order to take revenge on the Elizondos and the Reyes.

Advance chapter 48 of “Passion of hawks 2”

When does chapter 48 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” premiere?

Chapter 48 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ will premiere live this Monday, April 25.

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

“Pasión de gavilanes 2″ is broadcast on Telemundo, at least in the United States. To follow the plot online, you can access the full episodes through Peacock; however, the streaming service is only available in certain regions.

The new chapters of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” continue to reveal shocking secrets of the Reyes Elizondo families. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

What time to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Peru – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in the United States – 10:00 p.m. m

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Ecuador – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Colombia – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Mexico – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Chile – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Bolivia – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Venezuela – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Argentina – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Brazil – 12.00 pm

On which channel does “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere?

“Pasión de gavilanes” came to TV for the first time through Telemundo. In this way, the channel to watch the second part of the program is once again the same one for which a whole generation of fans fell in love.

See Telemundo Internacional in Mexico

Telemundo Internacional on Star TV: 223 (SD)

Telemundo Internacional on Megacable: 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Izzy: 205 (SD) and (HD)

Telemundo Internacional in Total Play: 277 (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Sky: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD).

Is it possible to watch “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ for free?

The answer is no. Although Telemundo released some of the episodes of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ on its YouTube channels, unfortunately, they have blocked access for the public in Latin America.

When will “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere on Netflix?

The faithful fan of “Pasión de gavilanes” is looking forward to the second season of the series to premiere on Netflix. This could happen shortly after its complete broadcast on Telemundo, because a Confidencia digital report indicated that the big red N had already acquired distribution rights.

Meanwhile, the actress Danna García (Norma Elizondo in fiction) commented the following: “I suppose so, for now I only know that we are going to appear on Telemundo,” she said in a conversation with People in Spanish.

Danna Garcia as Norma Elizondo. Photo: Telemundo.

How many chapters does “Passion of hawks” have on Netflix?

The first season of “Pasión de gavilanes” is complete on Netflix. In order to reproduce the 188 chapters that are available on the platform, it is necessary to have a subscription to the service, whose prices start at S/ 24.90 and go up to S/ 44.90 per month.