“The Northman” is the new production by filmmaker Robert Eggers and is being considered by specialized critics as the best thing to be seen in 2022. However, the Viking story is still not achieving the expected numbers at the box office.

The film starring Alexander Skarsgård It has been registering, so far, an 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 252 reviews, while on Metacritic it has a score of 83/100. In that sense, in the following note we will tell you if the action tape will reach the streaming service and if so, on what date it will be.

YOU CAN SEE: Johnny Depp will not be Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean”: Not even for US $ 300 million

“The Northman”, promotional poster. Photo: Focus Features.

What is “The Northman” about?

The synopsis reads as follows: “In Iceland, in the 10th century, a Viking prince seeks revenge for the murder of his father.” The film has a luxury cast made up of Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and Gustav Lindh, among others.

Will “The Northman” come to streaming?

To the happiness of fans of Robert Eggers tapes, “The Northman” will come to streaming. Focus Features, the company that is part of Universal Pictures, sends its titles to the platform peacock after 45 days of its theatrical release . Although this platform is not yet available in Latin America, it is expected to arrive sometime in 2022.