To the delight of the fans, the first episode of Pasión de gavilanes, season 2, finally came to light. This new production of Telemundobrought back the Reyes and the Elizondos in a new stage where their children will be the ones who star in other love stories and dramas.

Given the expectations for what will happen, shared more details of the launch of the second episode of the successful Colombian soap opera.

What happened in episode 1 of Passion for hawks 2?

The first episode begins with some investigations into the children of Norma Elizondo and Juan Reyes, Erick and León, who apparently committed a crime against a university professor.

Given what happened, Erick and León decide to flee from the Police on horseback, because they were accused; however, the authorities catch up with them and Juan Reyes appears with his eldest son, Juan David, to prevent them from being taken away.

Faced with the chaos, the protagonists discover that the person responsible for accusing the two young men of the murder of Genaro Carreño was none other than the victim’s son, who mentioned that an informant revealed to him where his father’s body was and who had been. the alleged culprits.

After Normal and Juan ask the mayor of the city for help, he paroles Erick and León while the case is arduously investigated.

The police investigate a crime at the beginning of Pasión de gavilanes 2. Photo: Telemundo capture

When does chapter 2 of Pasión de gavilanes 2 premiere?

After the success of the first installment, the Passion of Gavilanes episode 2, season 2It’s coming to TV this Tuesday, February 15, 2022 .

Where to see Passion of hawks 2?

As announced by Telemundo, viewers will be able to watch Pasión de gavilanes 2 through the network’s website, the Telemundo mobile app (available for Android and iOS), and on the series’ official website.

In addition, the complete episodes of the series will arrive the day after their premiere in the content video library of the Peacock online platform (not available for Latin America).

For the Spanish public, it was confirmed that the Telecinco television network will be in charge of broadcasting the Colombian telenovela starting on Wednesday, February 16.

The Reyes Elizondo family returns to continue their love story this February 14, 2022 on Telemundo. Photo: Facebook/@PasionDeGavilanes

What time to see Passion of hawks 2, chapter 2?

See Passion of hawks 2 in Peru – 10.00 pm

See Passion of hawks 2 in the United States – 10.00 p. m

See Passion of hawks 2 in Ecuador – 10.00 pm

See Passion of hawks 2 in Colombia – 10.00 pm

See Passion of hawks 2 in Mexico – 10.00 pm

See Passion of hawks 2 in Chile – 12.00 pm

See Passion of hawks 2 in Bolivia – 11.00 pm

See Passion of hawks 2 in Venezuela – 11.00 pm

See Passion of hawks 2 in Argentina – 12.00 pm

See Passion of hawks 2 in Brazil – 12.00 pm

See Telemundo Internacional in Mexico

Telemundo Internacional on Sky: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Star TV: 223 (SD)

Telemundo Internacional on Izzy: 205 (SD) and (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Megacable: 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Total Play: 277 (HD).

When will Passion of Gavilanes 2 be released on Netflix?

So far, it is unknown when the second season of the acclaimed Colombian telenovela will arrive on Netflix; however, fans can watch the first installment on the same streaming platform.

