Luis Díaz and new praise from Klopp: “I have never had a player like him”

Luis Díaz’s idyll in England continues to drag on. This Tuesday, in the prelude to the duel between Liverpool and Inter Milan for the Champions League, Jürgen Klopp, coach of the ‘red’ team, stressed that has never had a player like the Colombian Luis Díaz, since he is a great footballer and never stops smiling.

The Colombian, who arrived at Liverpool this summer for 45 million euros, He has already played two games with the ‘Reds’, one as a starter and one from the bench. This Wednesday, against Inter Milan, he could debut in the Champions League with the Anfield team.

“Luis is a great boy, a world-class player. He has already shown it in the two games he has played. The other day he didn’t play, because he’s a new player and we have to give him time to get used to the team,” Klopp said in the Champions League preview.

“We have given him a little more time to adapt. He is an incredible player, who has a lot of fun playing and who loves football. When you see him training, he is smiling all the time. He can’t stop. It’s crazy. I’ve never had a player like him. We are very happy to have you. He is greatadded the German.

Díaz already knows what it’s like to listen to the Champions League anthem, as he played 17 games in the Porto shirt. He has scored five goals.

📺 Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz: “In training he cannot stop smiling. I have never had a player like this, it’s crazy. We expect a lot from him.” 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Z5qLsfrQ7S — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 15, 2022

SPORTS

*With EFE