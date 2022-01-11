Passion of hawks 2 released its first official trailer a few weeks ago. The clip left many doubts, especially since we saw Sarita away from Franco, unlike the other leading couples. Now, Danna garcia has worried fans about the relationship between Norma Elizondo and Juan Reyes (played by Mario Cimarro).

Through a live stream on her official Instagram account, her followers asked the actress about her scenes with the eldest of the Reyes brothers. However, his response overshadowed any hint of a romantic reunion for all the great between the characters.

“They have asked if I record with Juan Reyes. Less than we would like. Mario and I record, but our story is not that big within the story. We would hope it was more ”, he began.

“Although our story does not have as much of what you saw the first season, it is a little different. Mario and I have made an effort, hand in hand with the director and thanks to the writer, to magnify the scenes, few or many, that we have together to give a little of what you like. We wish they were more yes, but the story does not revolve around us ”, Detailed the artist.

As for the reason for the slap she gave Juan in the trailer of the fiction, the actress mentioned that she cannot give more details, although she hopes that the subplot between her role and that of Cimarro can be explored in possible new installments of the title .

“That would be good for a third, fourth and fifth season that I do not know if it will give Who knows? And who knows if the originals will be in those seasons, I don’t know ”, he explained.

Likewise, and because in Pasión de gavilanes 2 the children of the Kings and the Elizondo will be presented, it is possible that the plot of potential continuations is directed towards the newcomers. However, it all depends on the acceptance of the project among the audience.

“For them it is sometimes easier to stay as with the new generations. Everything depends on you the public, since when you see the new thing that you are going to do, you will decide if you like the new proposal or if you like the old one. That defines a lot the future of all the projects ”, mentioned García.

Pasión de gavilanes 2 will arrive on Telemundo in February 2022. Photo: composition / Instagram / @ pasiondegavilanes

What are the names of the actors in Pasion de Gavilanes?

Danna García (Norma), Mario Cimarro (Juan), Paola Rey (Jimena), Juan Alfonso Baptista (Reyes) and Natasha Klauss (Sarita) are part of the original cast of Pasión de gavilanes.