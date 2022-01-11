And the Public Prosecution’s decision included, “an end to the effect of the decision to be included in the terrorist lists, starting today (Tuesday), in light of the acceptance of the petition submitted in this regard by Mamdouh Hamza, and the annulment of the criminal judgment issued in the case in which he was previously convicted.”

The Public Prosecution’s decision means that he will be re-tried before one of the criminal court circuits, other than the one that previously convicted him.

The Emergency Supreme State Security Criminal Court had previously sentenced Hamza in absentia on October 26, 2020, to 6 months in prison, and included him on the lists of terrorists.

This came after convicting him of “inciting the commission of a terrorist crime by using force and violence, disturbing public order, resisting and assaulting the authorities, and publishing false news and statements, with the aim of destabilizing and inciting state institutions.”