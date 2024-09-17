“The idea for our outpost in Uganda, called Bridge, was born a year ago from a meeting with Professor Pietro Invernizzi”, director of the Department of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Milan-Bicocca, “who told me about the initiatives of the Global Health project that the university had already set up in Africa. From there, the idea of ​​​​giving life to something that could be more stable, a reality of collaboration and integration in Uganda. I believe that integration is, in fact, the key word around which this initiative is developing”. This is how Gabriella Pasi, vice-rector for Internationalization at the University of Milan-Bicocca, explains the birth of the outpost for global health of the Lombardy university in Uganda, called Bridge (Bicocca research and innovation for development and global health)-Uganda, which was presented today in the Lombard capital.

“I see in this outpost the opportunity for our students and specialists to learn and increase their knowledge in a different social environment – adds Pasi – The same goes for colleagues who work in Africa, who together with our guys will be able to generate something new and beautiful. This initiative has great growth potential that will allow us to give life to many types of collaborations. It is a hub that will then give the opportunity to include other areas and to expand the ‘university family’. The work done has been enormous and there will still be a lot to do, but I am sure that this effort will bring a lot of spin-off, both in the training and research fields. I hope it is therefore a profitable start of a growth path for everyone”.