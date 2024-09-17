Second home GP – the third of the season – underway for the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team that stops at the Misano World Circuit for the Emilia Romagna GP. Ready to close the gap and be protagonists are Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi.

Still recovering from a shoulder dislocation, Fabio defends his P8 overall with 119 points, once again in the Top 10 in the last GP. Rested all week – he did not take part in the official test on Monday – he returns to the Ducati Desmosedici GP to test his real physical conditions again on the eve of the first triple header of races in sequence (Emilia Romagna GP – Indonesian GP – Japanese GP ed.).

“I feel good, I used the week to rest, recover more and I was a guest at the Americas Cup in Barcelona. We are not at 100%, but I am getting better and this is a good sign also considering that there will be three races in three weeks. It will not be easy to manage the energy, even on the bike, but we will certainly continue to work to get back in the wake of the strongest group. This second Misano will always be a great emotion, with all our fans. Let’s hope for the weather, but it will certainly be a special GP”, said Di Giannantonio.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo credit: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Top 5 in the last Misano and 11th place in the drivers’ standings (93 points) for Marco, increasingly at ease on the track. Constant growth and good step forward on the single lap, to best face the final rush of the 2024 season.

“Racing twice on the same track is always a bit special, but Misano is my home track and it will be a great feeling! I’m happy with what we did last week, we made a step in qualifying and the results were also visible in the race. As in the last GP, the weather will perhaps be uncertain, the temperatures will certainly be lower. Lots of unknowns that will make the race even more exciting. I can’t wait to get back on the bike and meet all the fans again!”, added Bezzecchi.