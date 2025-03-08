Tense calm the one who lives the Seville These weeks. Although at the results level the team goes better than a long time, the avecine calendar is very demanding and there are discordant voices inside the club when facing these duels. … The Winter planning He left the relationships between leaders and coach, but in this game there are more fronts to address, since the players themselves are taking part of the conflict. And nobody wants to be the objective of criticism and they are all aware that a repetitive stumbling block in the coming weeks would generate an irrespirable atmosphere in the club’s environment.

After the frightening game of Sevilla against Rayo, in which he managed to get a point out of Milagro, one of the most indicated players was Saúl Ñíguez. Since arriving in Nervión, the Ilicitano has been Looking with magnifying glass for everything that is presupposed to him and the few benefits that are resulting in sports. Sanctions, a long injury, a controversial captaincy And a ristra of harmless minutes have lowered Saul’s popularity among Sevillismo.

The ex -collchonman stressed in Nervión with the promise of being the García Pimienta cornerstone. The differential player through which all the proposals of the team would pass. However, the center of the Sevilla field has not come to have a stability in virtually the entire season, which has damaged the collective and individual performance of the Sevillista Captain himself. On paper, the ‘Triple S’ is the one who vertebra to the team, that is, Sambi Lokonga, Sow and Saúl. However, the injury carousel that has hit midfielders have caused the technician to have few opportunities to organize their spinal cord.

With Sambi’s return this week, everything indicates that the three will meet again in Anoeta and try to make some interesting proposal against those of Imanol Sheriff.

Fixed in the eleven

Returning to Saulthe reality is that, except for a couple of games, the player has had a discreet role so far with Sevilla. Despite this, the ilicitano has given five assists and has put a goal In fourteen games he has played as Sevillista. They are not bad numbers, although superior performance is expected due to their gallons. Before him Ray Vallecanohe exhibited Captain’s bracelet before the loss of Nemanja Gudelj and his practically irrelevant role during the meeting was questioned by press and hobby.

In fact, García Pimienta He has come out in his defense on several occasions, the last one, yesterday in the press room of the Sports City: «He is a player who looks at his curriculum and is of the first level. He wanted to come to Seville and is contributing everything he has, with commitment and attitude. What could it do better? Well, like everyone else. I am happy with your performance and wants to improve. Surely with this continuity that is having after the injury we will see a much better Saul. He is a leader in the costumes and very dear ».

A few words endorsed by the role that the coach himself awarded him since he arrived. In sports, Pepper has it as a fixed in its alignment as long as you can align it. In fact, since he recovered from his serious injury, the Ilicitano has only run out of the last 2024 game against Real Madrid in the Bernabéu, which he arrived with physical discomfort, and the duel against Valladolid in José Zorrilla by sanction.

That is, Saul accumulates Twelve titles Since it has recovered completely. In addition, the Sevillist coach has only replaced him three times and at the end of the meeting. Decisions motivated by the shortage of troops in the area and the lack of confidence in other players.

A veteran leader

It could be a coach only thing, but the costume has also publicly declared the value that Saul injects. The last to do so was Orjan Nylandanother of the most experienced players in the squad, who wanted to break a spear in favor of his captain and influence the need for profiles like his: «Saul is a leader. He has demonstrated a lot of experience in his career and always takes responsibility to improve the team and help classmates. He is doing a very big job in the locker room. We all have to step forward because we are not satisfied with the situation ».

Currently, the midfielder is key to the internal operation of the squad and serves as a glue between players and coaching staff. In addition, they highlight the sacrifice with which he plays during the games, asking for the ball, wanting to influence the game … a role that he did not play in the Atlético de Madridbut who does want to meet in Sevilla. Hence he is estimated by his veteran companions and admired by the youngest. There are still 12 games to convince the rest and anoeta is third an ideal scenario to take the first step. Throw the team behind the back and stay in the European dream.