The leadership that Tesla has conquered globally in the electric car segment was certainly not dictated by the affordability of its models. Still, very soon a smaller and cheaper battery-powered vehicle developed by the US manufacturer will see the light of day, even if we don’t yet know for sure when it will make its debut. Meanwhile, a mysterious electric compact SUV prototype has been caught on the road that combines some elements of different Tesla models with others from Mazda CX-30.

The zebra camouflage lining that surrounds this battery-powered compact crossover does not in fact prevent us from identifying the external configuration of the prototype itself: the entire front end, including bumpers, headlights and fenders, as well as the LED taillights, appear to come from a Tesla Model 3, while the aerodynamic wheel caps (the latter hide red-painted Tesla-branded brake calipers) appear to be Model Y-derived; all the rest of the body, however, from the profile to the doors via the side panels and the rear, with the exception of the lighting units mentioned above, appear to come from a Mazda CX-30. Why was a prototype of this type tested on the road? Difficult to give an answer: according to reports from Carscoops it could simply be the work of one local body shopbut there’s also a remote possibility that Tesla used Mazda bodywork for one of its first-ever cheaper electric mules.

Image: Autospy