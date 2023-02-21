We have just played four dates in the Argentine Professional Football League (LPF) in 2023, and although the marathon tournament will only culminate in August with matchday 27, there are teams that are beginning to shape themselves to be able to have a good tournament and, for what not, fight for the championship until the end.
There is only one cast of the 28 participants who won the four games they have played and therefore has perfect score: he lanus by Frank Darío Kudelkawho thrashed Rosario Central 3-0 and accumulates 12 of 12, but HurricaneWorkshops, Defense, River and Saint Lawrence they follow him closely.
The “Quemero” group has 10 units, two less than the “Garnet”, while with 9 the “T”, the “Halcón”, the “Millionaire” and the “Globo” appear, which are looking for in this fifth day that It comes to be able to approach the only leader who has the championship. We review the next date.
|
HOUR
|
LOCAL
|
VISITOR
|
21.00
|
BELGRANO
|
TIGER
|
21.00
|
CENTRAL ROSARY
|
GODOY CRUZ
|
HOUR
|
LOCAL
|
VISITOR
|
17.00
|
SAN LORENZO
|
UNION
|
19.15
|
STUDENTS (LP)
|
BRANCH (J)
|
19.15
|
PLATENSE
|
WORKSHOPS (C)
|
21.30
|
VELEZ
|
MOUTH JUNIORS
|
HOUR
|
LOCAL
|
VISITOR
|
17.00
|
COLON
|
HURRICANE
|
17.00
|
DEFENSE AND JUSTICE
|
ATHLETIC TUCUMAN
|
19.15
|
RIVER
|
ARSENAL
|
21.30
|
INSTITUTE
|
NEWELL’S
|
21.30
|
BANFIELD
|
INDEPENDENT
|
EQUIPMENT
|
LOCAL
|
VISITOR
|
17.00
|
SHUTTLES
|
GYMNASTICS (LP)
|
19.15
|
RACING
|
LANUS
|
21.30
|
CBA HEADQUARTERS
|
ARGENTINIANS JRS
#Professional #League #Argentine #soccer #schedules #venues #date
