Part of a five-story residential building collapsed in Omsk

Part of a five-story residential building collapsed in Omsk. On Friday, August 12, the publication reports Base in Telegram.

We are talking about a house on the street of the 20th Party Congress, 53. Rescuers left for the place. Information about the victims is being specified.

As noted Telegram-channel Mash Siberia, a year ago, a corner of the building collapsed at the indicated address and the prosecutor’s office revealed serious defects – due to the dilapidation of the structure, part of the structures was damaged.

At the same time, the administration blamed the residents for the current situation – they allegedly take a shower too often, resulting in an increased level of humidity.

On April 6 last year, in the city of Kansk, Krasnoyarsk Territory, a wall collapsed near one of the residential buildings that served as a hostel. A photo appeared on the network, which showed that part of the facade had collapsed from floor to ceiling, and the road was littered with bricks and pieces of concrete blocks.