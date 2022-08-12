His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, said through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, on the occasion of the International Youth Day, “The youth of the Emirates have proven their worth in all fields and have become a source of inspiration for others. Their empowerment is a top priority and their key role in achieving our ambitions. On the International Youth Day, I call upon our youth to exert more effort and give because we expect a lot from them and rely on them in the race towards the future.”