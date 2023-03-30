Parliamentary elections | Ylen’s poll: Perussuomalieset rises past Sdp into second place

In Yle’s poll published on Thursday morning, Perussuomalaiset surpasses Sdp in second place. The coalition continues first.

The coalitionthe race for the top spot between the Basic Finns and the Sdp continues to intensify, it turns out I’m talking about Yle’s recent party support survey.

In Yle’s poll published on Thursday morning, Perussuomalaiset surpasses Sdp in second place. The coalition continues first.

In Yle’s measurement, the top three fit within almost a percentage point. According to Yle’s survey, the support of the coalition is 19.8 percent, the Basic Finns’ 19.5 and the Sdp’s 18.7 percent.

The difference between the coalition and the second-placed basic Finns therefore decreases to 0.3 percentage points.

This time, Sdp’s support falls by 1.2 percentage points in Yle’s measurement.

Helsingin Sanomat published on Tuesday in the poll the three largest parties were practically equal. In HS’s poll, 19.8 percent supported the coalition, 19.2 percent of basic Finns and 19.2 percent of Sdp.

The center support increases by 1.2 percentage points to 10.7 percent in the latest poll.

According to the survey, exactly nine people now support the Greens, and 8.7 percent support the left-wing coalition.

The Christian Democrats increase their support to 4.4 percent by 0.8 percentage points. The support of Rkp and Liike Nyti has hardly changed.

Economic research interviewed 2,533 people for Yle’s support survey. The interviews were conducted in March, the last of them on Tuesday, March 28.

1,830 interviewees stated their party position. The margin of error is two percentage points in each direction.