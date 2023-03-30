Mexico.- Sometimes the little things in life leave their mark forever and the teacher who is the protagonist of the video that you will see later endorses it. The young teacher recognized on TikTok that her students helped her rebuild her broken heart thanks to a ‘buchon’ style gift.

It was in the account ‘@melissaga3’ where the young teacher published the clip recorded in a classroom with the following message as a title “My students don’t know it, but more than once I have gone with a broken heart and they have healed it”.

In the video that went viral the teacher is seen in front of the blackboard and one of her students with a large bouquet of red flowers walking towards her, to finally hand it over with a sincere smile of satisfaction.

In the background you can see the rest of the students recording from different angles the reaction of the teacher, who covered her happy face and thanked them without saying a word through her body language.

In another video posted on the same account on the Chinese social network, the boys are seen lining up to hug the teacher one by one, all with good humor and notorious gratitude to her.

TikTok users highlighted in the comments that the teacher seems like another student because of her youth, although some of the young people left comments like “She is the best at doing her job, we love her very much.”