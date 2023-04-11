Tuesday, April 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Parliament | The new parliament begins its work: the MPs’ credentials are checked

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2023
in World Europe
0
Parliament | The new parliament begins its work: the MPs’ credentials are checked

The ceremonial opening of the Diet will be held on Thursday.

April The new parliament elected in the 2nd day’s elections will start its work this week.

Today, Tuesday, the Chancellor of Justice will check the credentials of MPs. We show Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast from the parliament.

In addition, several parliamentary groups organize themselves, i.e. elect their chairman. Some of them chose their groups already last week.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, the parliamentary board will be elected.

The ceremonial opening of the Diet will be held on Thursday.

The new parliament begins its work this week. Picture: Heikki Saukkomaa / Newspaper photo

Read more: Kai Mykkänen continues as the chairman of the coalition’s parliamentary group

#Parliament #parliament #begins #work #MPs #credentials #checked

See also  Ice hockey | Tappara grabbed the CHL's final spot in the opening part of the semifinals
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Nintendo involves Discord in the hunt for the artbook leaker

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Nintendo involves Discord in the hunt for the artbook leaker

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result