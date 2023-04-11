Katsuhiro Haradadirector and producer in charge of the project TEKKEN 8shared on Twitter some new information regarding the latest, highly anticipated fighting game by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment. Through his messages we can learn that TEKKEN 8 will support crossplay and netcode rollback for online features. In essence, the servers will be common between Playstation, Xbox and PC and it will be possible to play with users from each of these platforms. The netcode rollback instead serves to reduce lag and provide a better experience for players fighting online, which has become a standard for online fighting games in recent years.

Finally, Harada confirms that, in addition to the alpha tests that will take place live, there will be closed and open beta tests before the official launch of the game. TEKKEN 8 does not yet have a well-defined launch window, but is currently in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Source: Katsuhiro Harada