Thursday, February 10, 2022
Parliament Jussi Halla-aho taking over the chairmanship of the Foreign Affairs Committee

February 9, 2022
Mika Niikko, who chaired the Foreign Affairs Committee, resigned on Tuesday.

Basic Finns chairman Riikka Purra proposes a former chairman Jussi Halla-ahoa Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs Mika Niikon (ps) resign on Tuesday.

“Sure, this will be decided in the group meeting, but that’s what we’ve been discussing,” Purra tells HS.

Purra states that he does not believe there are any objections to his view in the group.

He describes Halla-aho as very focused on international politics and notes, however, that he has not been able to show his claws enough in this area.

According to Purra, Halla-aho has promised to be available.

The news is being updated.

