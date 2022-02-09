Pablo Sarabia has come back to life since his arrival at Sporting de Portugal. The Spanish striker is shining in the Portuguese League, where he has recovered the best sensations of his professional career. The footballer, on the club’s official website, spoke of his sudden departure from Paris Saint Germain last summer and admits what the causes were. Among others, that there was no feeling with the coach, Mauricio Pochettino…

“The option to come to Sporting appeared three days before the market closed. Given that, I changed my way of thinking, that is, “I am in Paris and suddenly I am…”. I arrived at a very strange moment because I signed on 31st and I was focused on the national team. I came to Lisbon on the 12th or 13th, that is, I spent 12 days as a Sporting player, but I had no relationship with anyone. He had talked to the coach, Adam, Joint and Feddal, but it was no more than that. And when I arrived, everything went well with everyone.”

“I thought it was the right time to leave PSG, because I wasn’t happy about having injuries and I didn’t have a good feeling with the coach and I ended up leaving to feel important again. And so it has been. At PSG there are many stars, at Sporting I found a family group“, he admitted.

Sarabia admits that a nap is something essential in her day to day life: “I need to sleep before games. If a game is at 9 at night, after eating I have to go to bed for 2 and a half hours. I really like Portugal. The food is very similar to Spanish food. And I have always really liked the idea of ​​being able to live in a city that has a beach. And this is the first. Seville is very beautiful, I was very happy, but there is no beach. For me the beach is very important, I like to see the sea”.

He admits that his best friend abroad is Dani Carvajal, a Real Madrid player. And now at Sporting he has penetrated with Adan, the closest. “We already knew each other when we were at Castilla, 15 years ago. The best wardrobe? Difficult… In my last year at Sevilla we had a very good dressing room. And I think this one too”sentenced.

Now, in Portugal, he is one of the most outstanding players in the competition. The Spaniard from Sporting accumulates three consecutive games being the best in Portugal, including the League Cup final won against Benfica. MVP is won with the cap. And the National Team and the World Cup are closer. Sarabia still has a lot of war to give, at 29 years old.