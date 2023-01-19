Parliament | An agreement was reached on Trans law in the social and health committee

The representatives of Basic Finns and the center objected to the report.

Translated the social and health committee has reached an agreement on the reform and the committee’s report is ready.

“We have voted on its content and the government’s proposal won by 11-5. One paragraph was changed to the bottom and then two statements were added. One concerns minor trans people and the other concerns sports,” said the chairman of the social and health committee Markus Lohi (central) for journalists in the parliament.

Also a parliament member of the coalition Pia Kauma and a Green MP Noora Koponen say on the messaging service Twitter that the trans law is moving forward.

“The right to self-determination is strengthened and the requirement of reproductive incapacity in connection with gender correction is removed,” Koponen writes, among other things.

