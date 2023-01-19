Let’s find out all the details of the new purchase of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez together

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez are the most talked about characters in the entertainment world. Over the last few hours new rumors about Ferragnez are occupying the pages of the main gossip newspapers. What is it about? According to what has emerged, it seems that the digital entrepreneur and her husband have granted themselves a luxurious purchase: a dizzyingly priced villa on Lake Como.

New purchase for Chiara Ferragni and Fedez. Rumors in circulation have revealed that the digital entrepreneur and her husband have treated themselves to a new purchase. Chiara and Federico, in fact, have decided to buy a wonderful one villa on Lake Como. But do you know how much it costs? Hold on tight because the price is really stratospheric.

The news was published by the weekly ‘Chi’, a newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini. According to what was published by the well-known newspaper, the villa purchased by Chiara Ferragni and Fedez is located on the eastern shore of the lake and has a cost of 5 million euros.

As for further details, the weekly directed by Alfonso Signorini has revealed that the villa which is located on the Lake Como and purchased by Ferragnez it is about 900 square meters large distributed over two floors and a basement. Furthermore, in the villa we can find a swimming pool, a park and a spa.

The Ferragnezes buy a villa on Lake Como: this is who the renovation will go to

But that’s not all. In addition to informing its readers about the mega purchase made by Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, the weekly ‘Chi’ also revealed that the couple is also thinking about the jobs of renovation of the villa.

According to what emerged from the well-known newspaper, it seems that the work on the villa will be directed by Philip Flora, architect and designer and one of Chiara Ferragni’s best friends. At the moment the Ferragnez have not revealed anything about it and have preferred not to comment on the gossip in circulation.