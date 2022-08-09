The Ministry of the Armed Forces of France expresses its regret over the fact that Russian tourists are illegally denied access to the Château de Vincennes. This was announced on August 9 in the office of French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu.

The agency emphasized that all tourist sites under the jurisdiction of the ministry, including the Les Invalides, the Château de Vincennes, the Museum of Aviation and Cosmonautics in Le Bourget and others, continue to be open to tourists from the Russian Federation.

“The Minister of the Armed Forces demanded that we bring his order to the attention of the relevant services in order to avoid incidents,” the ministry said.

Earlier on August 9, information appeared that Russian citizens could no longer visit the Château de Vincennes (Val-de-Marne), which also houses the archives of the French Ministry of the Armed Forces. The reason for the denial of access was an internal directive issued after Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass.

In July, Russian patients were no longer accepted in a number of British clinics. Conversations are being held with Russian artists, during which they are required to refuse support from the Russian Federation and from demonstrating their position on the situation in Ukraine, said Russian Ambassador Andrey Kelin.

On April 21, Dmitry Smirnov, chairman of the Council of Russian Compatriots in Ireland, spoke about the persecution of Russian-speaking children in Irish schools. He noted that such cases have become more frequent after the start of the Russian special operation.

Anti-Russian sentiment in the world increased sharply after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 an operation to protect Donbass. The key goals of the Russian military are the denazification and demilitarization of the Kyiv regime. This is necessary to ensure the security of the Russian state and people, the Kremlin said.

