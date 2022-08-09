This Wednesday, August 10, the U-20 Women’s World Cup will begin, the first major international event for national team football after the break due to the covi19 pandemic. Costa Rica will host this tournament, which will last until the 28th of this month. Japan is the team that defends the title. And those who are going to look for it are 15 other national teams, among which Brazil, Spain and the United States stand out.
In total, 16 teams will seek the title in 32 games, to be played at the San José National Stadium and at the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium, in Alajuela, northwest of the Costa Rican capital. The 16 teams are divided into four groups of four countries, with the top two from each zone advancing to the quarter-final stage.
Group A: Costa Rica, Australia, Spain and Brazil
Group B: Germany, Colombia, New Zealand and Mexico
Group C: France, Nigeria, Canada and South Korea
Group D: Japan, the Netherlands, Ghana and the United States
Japan is the only women’s team that can boast of having won a World Cup in all categories and arrives in Costa Rica to defend the title won in France 2018.
The Samurai Blue, as the team is nicknamed, has forward Yuzuki Yamamoto and midfielder Aemu Oyama as the key pieces of the team. The team led by Ikeda will start its journey on Thursday against the Netherlands.
Wednesday, August 10
Germany vs. Colombia
Spain vs. Brazil
Thursday, August 11
Japan vs Netherlands
