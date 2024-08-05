“We often talk about ‘One Health’, or how the animal and plant environment interests us and how it affects human health. In recent days, news has been bouncing around Paris 2024 of athletes who have been affected by gastroenteritis from E.Coli that is supposedly present in the Seine. There is one reflection to be made: we still have to work hard so that ‘One Health’ enters into each of us and into the minds of those who govern, the environment must be safeguarded and must never be transformed into a tool against man”. Thus Francesco Vaia, director of Prevention at the Ministry of Health, in a video message on social media.