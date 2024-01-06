Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/06/2024 – 18:55

At least one person died and three others were injured in a traffic accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon, 6, on BR-381, near Sabará, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte. The information is from the Military Fire Department of the State of Minas Gerais (CBMMG).

According to the corporation, the accident, which occurred at kilometer 443 of the highway, involved two passenger cars and a cargo truck, which was transporting wood. As a result of the collision, one of the passengers was trapped in the vehicle's hardware and succumbed to his injuries.

Three other people were taken to hospitals in the region. The rescue, according to firefighters, was carried out by two helicopters, from the Fire Department and the Federal Highway Police (PRF), and by Samu vehicles. The condition of the injured has not yet been reported.