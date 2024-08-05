The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Around Hyrule Thanks to the New Trailer

Nintendo has released a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom dedicated to the most iconic settings of Hyrule. In the video, which you will find at the end of the article, we will visit places like the Gerudo Desertthe Firone Jungle and the Oldin Volcanoallowing us to preview how the different locations have been rendered in this new chapter of the franchise.

Before leaving you with the trailer, I remind you that the game will be available starting from next September 26th exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Good vision!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – Around Hyrule