He Paris 2024 Olympic Games Organizing Committee (COJO) have announced that the practice of mixed triathlon relay that was scheduled for this Sunday has been left cancelledThis is due to the high levels of pollution in the Seine River.

This is the second time during these Olympic Games that a practice had to be cancelled, the same happened a few days ago in the men’s individual triathlon. According to reports, the rains again affected the state of the water.

“We hope to be able to organise the competition tomorrow (Monday) and we will take the decision as planned tomorrow morning,” said Anne Descamps, spokesperson for the OCOG.

Seine River shows high levels of pollution | Photo: AFP

The calendar of Paris 2024 It is stated that the mixed triathlon event should take place on Monday, August 5, but they will decide until the last minute whether to compete or not. And it would not be the only event that could have problems, since the open water swim will take place on the 8th and 9th, so it could also have complications.

In the men’s triathlon, there were some problems with the athletes who showed symptoms of illness after swimming in the Seine, vomiting, dizziness and more.