The mayor of New York, Eric Adamshas the strength of his approach to the president of USA, Donald Trump. But, in the Big Apple, it is increasingly alone: ​​this Monday the resignation of four of … His eight mayor lieutenants in the New York town hall.

The disruption is produced in the midst of the political and legal scandal in New York for the withdrawal of corruption charges against Adams by the Trump Department of Justice, in an apparent consideration for its cooperation in immigration matters.

The ‘number two’ of that department ordered the Federal Prosecutor for New York a few days ago that dismissed the charges – among others, due to illegal electoral financing, bribery and fraud – against Adams, a democrat who in recent months has approached Trump, because they interfere in their management of immigration policy, one of the president’s great priorities. That caused a wave of resignations last week among prosecutors, who consider something contrary to the Constitution and the work of the Public Ministry that bury a criminal case for political cooperation.

And now causes resignations in the dome of the Adams team. Among the high resigned charges is María Torres-Springerthe first deputy mayor, a veteran Democrat in New York who carried the weight in fact in municipal affairs.

Torres-Springer was promoted in October to ‘number two’ of the City Council of the main city of the United States, in an effort to reduce the crisis unleashed a month before by the imputation of Adams and to maintain confidence in his government.

Among the resigned is also Chancey Parkera deputy mayor with public security responsibility, including Adams plans to cooperate with the Trump administration in the arrest and deportation of dangerous undocumented immigrants.

The other two deputy mayor are Anne Williams-Isom and Meera Joshi. Among the four they directed a good part of the Consistory and offered a feeling that New York was not given only to Adams loyal figures.

The scandal of the withdrawal of charges to Adams has triggered the wave of resignations. The four mayor lieutenants met last Friday with Adams and told him that he was not fulfilling as a city leader, and that he was more focused on his personal interests than in an attempt to manage the city in the midst of an imputation.

“Due to the extraordinary events of the last weeks, and to stay faithful to the oaths we made to the New Yorkers and our families, we have made the difficult decision to resign from our positions,” Joshi explained in a statement to his staff.

Weakened

The collective resignation weakens even more the figure of Adams in New York. The mayor has received numerous resignation demands in recent months. First, for its criminal imputation. Then for his approach to Trump -he was receptive to Trump’s migratory policies, he went to visit his mansion in Floridashe was invited to her investiture in Washington- and, above all, by the apparent ‘Quid Pro quo’- interchambe of favors- who denounced prosecutors in the demands of the Trump administration to withdraw their positions.

Adams plays his re -election in November this year and will have it very complicated in a city in which, despite Trump’s advances in the last election, the Democrats remain majority.