While fans are hoping that George RR Martin will release the next book at some point, game of Thronesand by the way the series ends, it comes to light that the success of House of the Dragon has caused him and HBO to work on new spin-offs.

Among them is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms But more is on the way. Martin himself announced at Oxford Writers’ House that there are seven projects in development.

Such a large number of series derived from game of Thrones It is sure to impress anyone. As shared by George RR Martin, four of them are animated, while three are live-action.

We Recommend: House of the Dragon: Who is Addam Velaryon? What happened to Daeron Targaryen?

As expected, fans are already starting to speculate which ones are on the way to animation and with actors. Some believe that Aegon the Conqueror and Ten Thousand Ships They would be live-action projects of the saga.

Fountain: HBO.

Instead, The Golden Empire and Sea Snake would be animated. Obviously, this is mere speculation and nothing is certain yet. It should be noted that the creator of game of Thrones He said in the past that two out of four animated series were scrapped.

But plans could change after the success of House of the DragonIt should be noted that not all of the projects George RR Martin talks about may come to fruition.

There are many spin-off series of game of Thrones that were planned but didn’t go anywhere, like the one dedicated to Jon Snow that was supposed to be a sequel. Some even had their pilots but HBO didn’t approve them. The final decision on what will follow currently rests with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Fountain: HBO.

In the meantime, we have to worry about House of the Dragonwhose ending someone announced, and the series of Elder Ringin which George RR Martin participates.

With details from Forbes. Apart from game of Thrones and George RR Martin we have more information about series in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.