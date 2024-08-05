Paris 2024: Marcell Jacobs, ‘Thigh problem? Just a cramp, I’ll be in the 4×100’

“Thigh problem? Maybe I didn’t hydrate perfectly, I just had a cramp but tomorrow it will pass and I will be ready to hit the track with the 4×100”. Marcell Jacobs reassures everyone on Rai microphones after his fifth place at the Paris 2024 Games, run with a fantastic 9.85 seconds (in Tokyo 2020 he won the Olympic title in 9.80 seconds, which this year would have been worth third place). The Italian went to the mixed zone with his left thigh bandaged and with ice to go for a medical check-up.

The gold medal went to American Noah Lyles with 9.79.(784), by just 5 thousandths, with the silver going to Jamaican Kishane Thompson with 9.79.(789)Bronze went to another American, Fred Kerley, in 9.81, while South African Akani Simbine finished fourth in 9.82.

“I can’t be too happy with the race, I had a very good reaction time. I came out of the blocks really well, then I couldn’t push as hard as I wanted. I gave it my all, the others were really strong. I would have liked to get a medal, it’s a shame.” These are Marcell Jacobs’ first words to RaiSport after finishing fifth in the 100m final at Paris 2024. “I thought I could do it, I worked hard. The fifth Olympic place gives me satisfaction after the last difficult year and a half. I could have won a medal”, adds the Italian sprinter.

“I’ve changed a lot in the last year, I moved” to the USA “for a new type of work. The result is a 9”85, not a time to throw away. It would have been enough to go to the medal in the previous Olympics. We gave our best, it wasn’t enough: I’m a little bitter, I would have liked to celebrate with all of you. Marcell Jacobs’ career doesn’t end here, there are still 4 long years to go together. We will continue to work hard as I have always done and as I will do in the future”, concludes the Italian.