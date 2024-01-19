HS Analysis | UMK's level is even thick, and no clear favorites emerge – HS evaluates the songs

New This year, the music competition (UMK) is in a very different position than before for at least two reasons.

The first reason is Wrapper. Last year, we experienced something in Finland that we are not used to here. The rapper, previously unknown to the general public, released a perfect hit song that was just the right way to be special, surprising and entertaining.

When all the UMK songs were released, it was actually already certain that Cha Cha Cha defeat UMK. During the spring, our country is full of green color, boleros and piña coladas.

Still life is now, because of Käärijä, to put it nicely, challenging to say the least.

People have had huge expectations for this year's UMK songs. There should be something as new, interesting and mind-blowing as Cha Cha Cha. It would be wonderful to find a song that makes you feel like your brain is going out of your head when you listen to it.

Therefore, there has been a sense of a little disappointment in the air, when there is no such thing in this year's songs. Partly it's pointless. UMK again manages to offer seven well-produced and suitably different songs, several of which will be playing on playlists this year.

Actually, this year's song selection is proof of the durability of the UMK machinery. Yle is guaranteed to have plans to cement UMK's status as an annual hit contest. After Käärijä, this kind of year of sure performances is perfect for that.

This year's UMK's songs are consistent in quality, to put it bluntly. None of them caused huge enthusiasm or jubilation as an initial reaction, and UMK and Eurovision are precisely contests where the initial reaction is hugely important.

After several listens, no one stands out as an overwhelming favorite over the others. At the moment, it's really hard to say who will win UMK. For this reason, the setting is exceptionally tickling.

Is also another reason that makes this UMK year different: the ongoing war in Gaza and the increasingly heated debate about whether Israel can participate in Eurovision.

About UMK competitors so far Jesse Mark's has announced that he will not go to Eurovision if he wins UMK and Israel participates in Eurovision. A large part of UMK's excitement is based on who will represent Finland in the Eurovision Song Contest, but now we are in a situation where the UMK winner is not necessarily Finland's Eurovision representative.

The following are reviews of all UMK finalists. The winner will be decided in the live broadcast on February 10, based on the public votes and the points given by the international judges.

Cyan Kicks – Dancing With Demons

The year 2022 second in UMK HurricaneCyan Kicks, who came out with their song, is now chasing another opportunity. Among this year's UMK contestants, the band is the one that shows the strongest desire to really get to Eurovision and not just seek UMK as a boost for their own career.

Dancing With Demons belongs to this year's best UMK songs. We have tried to make the chorus as catchy as possible, and it has succeeded quite well. Susanna Alexandra the song works, and the “Dance 'til the day, dance 'til the day I die” part is stuck in your head.

C section angry interlude and Pietari Reijonen the tight beating of the drums bring additional aggressiveness to the song, but at the end of the song there is a feeling that the biggest gear is missing. Still, Cyan Kicks has a good chance of winning the UMK, because it stands out as a musically strong performance.

The song's music video features bare surfaces and pouring rain. These elements should also be used in a stage performance. In Eurovision, stage shows that use sexiness have rarely come from heavier music. In 2022, Cyan Kicks shined specifically with a performance polished into a visually strong whole.

Sexmane – Mania

Plasterer Sexmane, for real Max Sene, is this year's undisputed youth favorite. The impact of this cannot be underestimated in a competition where 75 percent of the votes come from the public. on Spotify Mania has done the best so far among the UMK songs, even though it doesn't manage to be the number one hit of the moment, Mirella's Diamond tea– to the song.

As a song Mania is not from the strongest end of the year. The verses and the chorus are like from a different world. The song is built on maniacal screams lined with an overused autotune effect, and thanks to them, the song is still running in your head days later.

The high-pitched “I guess I'm a bit crazy, like the rest of us” catch has also been saved for the end, which is exciting to succeed in a live performance. Before this last chorus, an electric guitar solo has also been inserted into the song, which the song would not have needed.

The biggest problem is that in the verse of the song that tells about inner madness in the choruses, Sexmane's personal list of successes is once again heard, which is annoyingly familiar from the artist's previous songs. “This manic phase causes rebellion, but I've sold gold and platinum because of it,” says the rapper proudly.

Sara Siipola – Shit

Sara Siipola Shitwhen analyzing the song, it is good to remember that UMK and Eurovision are still competitions where singing skills matter. As Finns keenly remember from last year, at Eurovision, the judges listen to the song performances extremely carefully and give points for pure song performances.

Most of this year's UMK contestants are not known as strong singers. In this group, Sara Siipola gets to shine with her strong voice. Even in previous UMK years, just successful vocal performances have brought songs to the top, and correspondingly, failed bets have ruined the chances of success.

Shit sounds even better live than the studio version. On the other hand, the strong mannerisms heard in Siipola's song can also irritate some of the listeners.

The originality of the song does not surprise. Still, the lack of surprise is not necessarily a weakness for Siipola's song, but rather a strength. The lingering fire of emotion has been given to the song in an appropriate amount. Intertextual reference Anne Mattilan the hit could have been left out.

Jesse Markin – Glow

Although it is not directly stated anywhere, UMK is a competition that is strongly looking for a hit song. It means that in order to be successful at UMK, the song must very likely be in the style of mainstream music.

by Jesse Markin the song that mixes hip-hop, afrohouse and other genres does not meet these criteria, as Markin's music has not been used to. Traditionally, Markin's songs have received praise from critics, but Markin has not become a favorite of the general public. Because Glow hardly beat UMK.

As a composition and lyrics Glow is the best of this year's quality. There have been bigger successes in Markin's own production, though. in Finland Glow'n quite a bit of music like this is made, but in an international comparison the song doesn't stand out as original enough.

Markin raps skillfully, the rhythm is fine and the change of style to the chorus works. A hook has also been searched for in the cheerful chorus, but it has not been completely successful. After the first listen From Glow I don't really remember anything.

Windows95man – No Rules!

Every anyone who has ever listened to an entire eurodance album knows that making a good eurodance song is not easy. On average, eurodance records have 1–2 hits, after which the final record is filled with lukewarm techno hopping.

Windows95man No Rules -song is not the best A group in the genre. Haddaway's What Is Love, E-Type To life and Günther's to Ding Dong Song there is a journey. No Rules settles for being a strong pastiche. The Günther capes are rubbed into the face so strongly during the first seconds that they don't come off in just one wash.

Windows95man, by real name Teemu Keisteriand the pure vocal parts of the song Vetävä Henri Piispanen do everything so consciously that it's a bit heavy. The listener can almost hear the duo winking and grinning during the song. “In the heat of the night, in the thrill of the fight”, Piispanen laughs, because it has been impossible to come up with more generic lyrics.

To the Finns No Rules which is more likely to sink, Portion Boys' last year's UMK success showed that. I get to like good-natured banter. I hope the song is still not voted as the winner. The joke gets old fast.

Blue Sabotage – Peel Me

UMK the annual offering must include one song that openly plays with sexuality. by Erika Vikman Cicciolina, Isaac Senen Hot dude and Benjamin's Take care of me have all been successes, and the one making a comeback now aims for the same continuum Sini Sabotage.

Peel me it sounds like not a single song was left unlistened to when making the song Antti Tuiskun from last years records. There is a tight jamming, a mixture of rap and singing, “Uuh aah” shouts and a suitable repetition of “ku-ku-kuori mua”. This is exactly how party bangers have been made in recent years that have ended up being played in nightclubs.

The song seeks originality with a tight piano intro and a change to a calmer tempo that can be heard in the C section. They are quite successful solutions, and a song can go a long way at UMK. “Onion song” has already become a meme among visu fans.

Filling the song with Finglish is a fully conscious artistic decision, but you can't help but be annoyed by it. “Let's dip deep, I'm ready, let's open my onion”, Sabotage rhymes in such a way that the words become the nightmares of every native language teacher.

Mikael Gabriel & Nublu – Vox populi

Rap duo Mikael Gabriel and Nublu made a lot of noise at the UMK artist announcement event about how their song is not so much rap, but a little bit of everything else. The end result can be considered either interesting or confusing.

As a combination of rap and rock, the song reminds me of the punk rap group Negativiset Nuoret, founded in the mid-2010s, but with an equally angry mood Vox populi unfortunately not above. The vocal parts sound weak and hardly improve live. Nublu's rap part in particular is also confusingly messed up.

The tempo of the song carries you along and the “vox populi” hokema works, even though it means nothing to most of the listeners of the song. Maybe you don't need to, Cha Cha Chak was a funny cry regardless of the actual meaning of the word.

In the spirit of Käärijä, a surprising twist and a change of genre have been applied to the song towards the end with a choral song. It's the best part of the song, but it doesn't necessarily contribute to the UMK victory.