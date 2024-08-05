An important overtaking

It was fair to find a similar one at Silverstone Jorge Martin disheartened after losing the lead in the championship at the Sachsenring with a crash two laps from the chequered flag as the race leader, in Great Britain the Pramac rider fought back to take back the sceptre of the category, even if the margin over Bagnaia is minimal, three points.

Having beaten Pecco when everything suggested that the two-time world champion would have extended his lead by winning alone means a lot to Martin: “After two or three days I had already forgotten about Germany – Martin told the microphones of DAZN – Today I really enjoyed overtaking Bagnaia after going to get him in his favorite situation, that of being the leader of the race. I thought he would go away, and instead I brought out my best version”.

Enea Bastianini At Silverstone he scored a one-two that put him back in the running for the title, Martin is sure that the Italian driver is in the game: “If he solves the Qualifying problem at the end of the race he is still clearly the best. There are still many races on the calendar and Bastianini is definitely fighting for the World Championship”added Martin.