Paris 2024, Gimbo Tamberi is still sick: “It’s all over….”. The shocking announcement before the high jump final

“It’s all over…”, begins Gianmarco Tamberi’s social post a few hours before the men’s high jump final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. There is a gold medal, won at Tokyo 2020, to defend.

But Gimbo is still very ill, he had another renal colic after the one a few days ago. “I hoped until the end, I believed in it despite everything that had happened. I received such great support and affection from all of you that gave me a unique strength to get up from this latest problem, but evidently it had to go this way….. This night at 5 I woke up because of the same excruciating pain as a few days ago. Another renal colic”.





Tamberi announces that he will participate in the high jump final, but the conditions are obviously far from good: “It’s been 5 hours and the pain still hasn’t gone away. I managed to beat fate once after that injury in 2016, this time unfortunately I think he won. I’m speechless, I’m really sorry. Will I still go down on the platform tonight? Yes, but I really don’t know how I’ll be able to jump in these conditions…”