Last tests ahead of the first round

After the three days of testing carried out in Sepang, Malaysia from 6 to 8 February, MotoGP teams and riders now arrive in Qatar on the Lusail circuit. The track which also became part of the F1 calendar in 2024 will return to occupy the traditional slot on the calendar as the first act of the season scheduled from Friday 8th to Sunday 10th March.

Tomorrow and the day after (Monday and Tuesday) the last two days of MotoGP winter testing will take place to fine-tune the bikes, with an appointment to meet two weeks later when it gets serious. In Malaysia the Ducati dominated by placing the three GP-24s entrusted to regular drivers in the first three places with Francesco Bagnaia ahead of Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini (Franco Morbidelli was injured and will not be on track even in the tests in Qatar).

Obviously there will be one of the special observers Marc Marquez, still looking for the best feeling on the Gresini team's Ducati GP-23. The program includes the green light at 12:00 Italian time with a checkered flag at 7:00 pm on both Monday and Tuesday. There is no live television, you can follow both days on FormulaPassion.it through our direct writing.

MotoGP Qatar 2024 test: the programme

Monday 19 February

From 12:00 to 19:00 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Tuesday 20 February

From 12:00 to 19:00 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)