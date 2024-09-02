Monday, September 2, 2024
Paralympics | The phone was found in the wrong place – the medalist was rejected

September 2, 2024
Paralympics | The phone was found in the wrong place – the medalist was rejected
The bronze medal was taken from rower Giacomo Perini.

of Paris the final results of the Paralympic rowing competition were renewed due to the cheating scandal.

Italian Giacomo Perini28, lost his bronze medal after a mobile phone was found in his boat after the race.

According to the International Rowing Federation, Perini “used an illegal communication device during the race”.

The winner of the rowing competition in the PR1 class was from Britain Benjamin Pritchard. Australia took the bronze Erik Horrie.

Italian according to the representative of the rowing association, Perini left his phone in his boat before the start of the race. They do not deny the fault, but they seek to change the jury’s decision by means of a protest.

Pritchard thought the matter was clear after the jury’s decision.

“He had his phone open in the middle of the race, and you can’t do that,” Pritchard told reporters of the Japan Times by.

Horrie was satisfied after the jury’s decision.

“This situation started after the race. The rowing association saw the issue and made a decision. I am in a lucky position and won a bronze medal. I can’t really say anything else. As athletes, our job is to follow the rules,” Horrie said.

