Die SPD-Vorsitzende Saskia Esken hat ihre Talkshow-Äußerung korrigiert, der zufolge sich aus dem mutmaßlich islamistisch motivierten Terroranschlag von Solingen nicht viel lernen lasse. „Das ist sicher keine kluge und richtige Aussage gewesen“, sagte sie dem Fernsehsender Welt. „Aus diesem Anschlag und aus anderen, die zuvor stattgefunden haben, und anderen, die vielleicht noch geplant sind, haben wir natürlich zu lernen, dass wir den Islamismus, die Gefährdung durch den islamistischen Terror noch viel ernster nehmen müssen, als wir es bisher getan haben.“
In diesem Zusammenhang verwies die SPD-Vorsitzende auf das Maßnahmenpaket der Bundesregierung. Jetzt wolle man mit der Opposition von CDU/CSU, aber auch den Ländern in die Beratung gehen.
Criticism of Esken from within her own ranks
In the ARD program “Caren Miosga” after the attack that left three people dead, she said: “I don’t think we can learn much from this attack in particular, because the perpetrator was obviously not known to the police and therefore was not under surveillance.” At the same time, she called for more controls on the Internet. A lot of things are communicated openly there. The statement provoked a lot of criticism.
The SPD leader also faced strong opposition from her own ranks: “I am more than appalled by her statement. It is precisely these statements and impressions that are causing people to lose trust in politics and the state,” said the SPD’s domestic policy spokesman, Tom Schreiber. The former Berlin MP demanded: “We don’t need any knee-jerk phrase-mongering. Some people have been lacking an inner compass for a long time.”
The German Police Union also responded to Esken with a statement: “We can learn from this what can happen when self-established regulations are not adhered to. The perpetrator, a suspected Islamist, could and should have been deported long ago.”
