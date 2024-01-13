Chiara Ferragni fleeing controversy: “24 hours away with the family”

Overwhelmed by the controversy over the Balocco case, Chiara Ferragni allows herself a mini-vacation with her family: this was revealed by the influencer herself with a story posted on her Instagram profile.

The digital entrepreneur, in fact, took a selfie on board a car adding: “24 hours away with the family”. Chiara Ferragni, however, did not reveal her destination.

At the moment it is not clear whether Fedez is also traveling with his wife since the rapper has not posted anything on his social networks.

According to what was revealed by Selvaggia Lucarelli, in fact, the two are in a moment of great friction precisely because of the developments inherent to the pandoro-gate.

In a story published on his profile In fact, Selvaggia Lucarelli wrote on Instagram: “At the moment it seems that there is a lot of irritation on the part of Ferragni and her lawyers over her husband's disorganized stories about Merlino and the journalists. This would have created a big friction between the two.”

“Whether it is true or not, if at this moment there is no shared strategy (they are the Ferragnez, for better or for worse), I see it as difficult to resist the storm”.



#Chiara #Ferragni #fleeing #controversy #Twentyfour #hours #family