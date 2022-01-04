During last January 1, Paolo Guerrero He celebrated his birthday with a big party, where some famous sports and local celebrities attended as guests. One of the happiest moments was when the soccer player danced to the rhythm of salsa with his girlfriend, the model Alondra García Miró, with whom he has been in a relationship for approximately 7 years. In the meeting, the footballer’s mother, Doña Peta, could not be absent either.

The celebration featured a special presentation by salsa singer Daniela Darcourt. She sang her songs “Probably”, “Adiós amor”, “You were wrong with me” and other hits. After her show she took photos with the guests. Among them, the comedian actor from JB on ATV, Joao Adriano Castillo, stood out.

These are the celebrities who attended Paolo Guerrero’s party. Photo: Instagram capture / Daniela Darcourt

The famous footballers who also appeared at Paolo Guerrero’s party were: Jefferson Farfán ‘La Foquita’, Yoshimar Yotún and his wife Alessandra Cordero, and Edison Flores and the mother of his son, Ana Siucho.

In addition to Daniela, the Cuban singer Maykel Blanco, who has been breaking her on the national scene, animated the event with his orchestra Su salsa mayor.

The dance of Alondra García Miró and Paolo Guerrero

The moment when Alondra García Miró and Paolo Guerrero dance a salsa song on the stage of the party for the soccer player’s birthday has become a viral video through social networks.

What did Paolo Guerrero say about Daniela Darcourt’s presentation?

“You are amazing. Daniela Darcourt is the best there is in Peru, everyone knows that there is no other. She is the best Peruvian representative of music “Paolo Guerrero told Daniela Darcourt with the mike in hand.

The attendees applauded her and she thanked the displays of affection and having been considered to sing at the ‘Predator’ party.