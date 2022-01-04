Television review The Deutschland trilogy ends in chaos – The protagonist’s essence combines the uncovered optimism of the late 90’s, the innocence of youth and finally brazen opportunism

In the Deutschland 89 series, Martin Rauchia, or the code name Kolibria, is pulled again in every direction.

High quality Germanyseries are among those productions that have missed the footsteps of the streaming boom and certainly lost a lot of potential viewers and international hype.

The first series Germany 83 completed in 2015 and the second series Germany 86 in 2018. The closing season of the trilogy Germany 89 got its premiere in 2020.

The recent series has been mixed up on various services and has certainly confused viewers. Germanyseries have also been shown in Yle.

Second season that is, the year 1986 was undeniably confusing and lost the core that made the 83 Series so excellent, but it hasn’t completely failed. The 89 series is more of a return to the original, and it pulls in.

As expected, the trilogy ends with the wall breaking. The events begin a few months earlier, and the protagonist Martin Rauch, an agent named Hummingbird, is dropping on the blank.

He is dragged in all directions, but he himself would just like to spend a peaceful home life with his little son Max and maybe also a boy with a nice teacher. Before long, they will end up in Timisoara, Romania, as will Martin’s aunt Lenora (Maria Schrader).

Going it gets confused again, because the world was really confusing too, but the series brings an interesting angle to, among other things, those people who didn’t want the GDR to end. By the way, it is also suitable for Yle Cold War Finland alongside the series.

Acting for Martin Jonas Nay still brings spirit to the whole series. His essence combines the uncovered optimism of the era, the innocence of youth, and ultimately brazen opportunism.

Deutschland 89, TV1 at 10.30 pm Yle Areena and C More. (K12)