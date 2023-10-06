Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Saturday 7 October 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to classify the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowSaturday 7 October 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, make the most of this day, especially for feelings. If there have been arguments and arguments with your partner, try to talk to each other and clarify. There’s no point in keeping inside things that aren’t right. At work you have to make choices. Don’t stay stuck at the pole.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 7 October 2023), you always have strong intuitions both in love and at work. Today you will have to use them to your advantage and act accordingly.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, perhaps you should take a break and reorganize your ideas in love. There are many rewards at work but it would be better not to overdo it. Roll up your sleeves and set yourself specific goals for your future.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are starting to see some light out of the tunnel both in love and at work. Use this positivity to take action and change your life. Only in this way will you find the light at the end of the tunnel. You come from a complex period but luckily everything is fine.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 7 October 2023), relationships will have the opportunity to shine thanks to the stars. There is some dissatisfaction at work but this period of stasis will pass. You will see that everything will be fine before you know it. You just have to be more calm and optimistic.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you will have the opportunity to get closer to your partner after a moment of distance. A nice sum of money will arrive at work by the end of the month. After all, last month, you worked so hard. Roll up your sleeves and everything will be fine.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, OCTOBER 7 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Scorpio: you always have strong intuitions both in love and at work. Make full use of them to get great satisfaction in every field.

