Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Saturday 7 October 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts which are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, Saturday 7 October 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, with Venus opposite, unfortunately there is not much to do, bickering is the order of the day in love. There is nervousness at work but you have to grit your teeth. You will see that little by little everything will get better and you will be able to get a lot of great satisfaction.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 7 October 2023), there is a bit of intolerance in love but the stars give you a hand today. At work, show everyone what you are capable of. Roll up your sleeves and don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, if there is agitation in love, ask your friends for help. At work, chase away negative thoughts and show everyone what you’ve got.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, the moon is favorable and gives a helping hand even to the most tired couples. At work you feel a bit at a standstill but you shouldn’t give up just now.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 7 October 2023), in these days you will be able to return to living in love. At work there are many ideas but also tiredness. Unplug a bit.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the day is a little complicated due to a bad moon that makes you have some negative thoughts. At work, however, you are excited and eager to do. You want to get some great satisfaction and understand which way you are going. Not all is lost. Roll up your sleeves. Everything is fine.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, 7 OCTOBER 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Leo: come back to roar and experience strong emotions in love. You will see that everything will be fine.

TOMORROW’S PREDICTIONS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK