Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Saturday 5 August 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to rank the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowFriday 4 August 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, there have recently been some sentimental disappointments, you must not be afraid to come forward again. react! The courage to react and return to being happy and aiming high will be rewarded.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 5 August 2023), over the next few hours there will certainly be no shortage of opportunities to return to being happy, and if you’ve been feeling lonely lately, you’ll be able to recover. Get involved without hesitation or fear.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, your strength and your courage often push you to launch yourself into new challenges to overcome. You have the unique ability to always be able to recover from difficulties and to react.

ALL PAUL FOX HOROSCOPES

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, if you are convinced of a choice, it is difficult for you to then be able to stand on the sidelines without reacting. During the next few hours, however, avoid quarrels that could lead to consequences for some time.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 5 August 2023), in this period you are often under pressure and during the weekend you will always risk arguing or having difficulty being with others.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you don’t feel understood by others, so look elsewhere for your serenity. Generally you are very helpful and reliable, but if someone disrespects you and does not understand the importance of some complaints then do not hesitate to move on and look only to your interests.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 5TH 2023, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Sagittarius: you have the unique ability to always manage to recover from difficulties and to react.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK