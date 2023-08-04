In a Ukrainian attack with unmanned naval drones on the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, the 112-meter Russian warship Olenegorski Gornjak was hit early Friday morning. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the landing ship has been damaged to such an extent after a hull impact that it is no longer able to carry out combat missions.

On images taken by an on-board camera, distributed via social media showed how an unmanned drone attacks the Russian landing ship from the surface of the water. On other images can be seen the Olenegorski Gornjak after the attack makes a heel and is towed to the naval port of Novorossiysk. The images cannot be independently verified.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported the Ukrainian attack on the naval port on Friday morning, but according to Moscow, two unmanned Ukrainian drones were destroyed without causing any damage.

According to Reuters news agency, Ukrainian intelligence sources have said that the attack on Novorossiysk was carried out by the Ukrainian security service, in cooperation with the navy.

Symbolic blow

Friday morning’s Ukrainian attack is also notable because of the great distance between Novorossieshk and the Ukrainian-controlled areas. The Ukrainian navy has very little access to the Black Sea, which is largely controlled by the Russian navy. The fact that Ukraine nevertheless succeeds in carrying out such attacks in a Russian port also gains additional symbolic significance.

Novorossieysk, with a population of a quarter of a million, is located about a hundred kilometers southeast of occupied Crimea. In addition to a naval port, the city also has the largest oil port on the Black Sea. A lot of oil from Kazakhstan is exported from Novorossiysk.

The naval port of Novorossieshk has become more important to the Russian Black Sea Fleet during the war in Ukraine. It has had its home port in Sevastopol in Crimea since time immemorial, but because of the many Ukrainian attacks, more and more naval ships have been removed from there. British intelligence reported in September last year that Russia had moved its submarines from Sevastopol to Novorossieshk, where they would be less vulnerable.

Rocket attack on the Moskva

Kyiv dealt a major blow to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet shortly after the invasion with a successful attack on the fleet’s flagship, the Moskva. After the attack with Neptune missiles in April last year east of the Ukrainian Snake Island, the cruiser quickly submerged and sank. The Kremlin reported at the time that the Moskva had sunk in a storm after a fire broke out due to exploding ammunition on board.

The ship that was hit on Friday near Novorossieshk is used for transporting troops and military equipment. The Ropucha-class ship was built in 1976 for the then Soviet Union in Gdansk, Poland. The Olenegorski Gornjak is part of the Northern Russian Fleet, but the ship was moved to the Black Sea just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.